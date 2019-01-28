Bomb threat prompts La Marque High School evacuation

Officials mill about an exit at La Marque High School in La Marque, Texas, during an evacuation Jan. 28, 2019.

LA MARQUE, Texas - A bomb threat led to students and staff being evacuated Monday from La Marque High School.

According to a post on the Texas City Independent School District website, the evacuation was conducted as part of the procedures in place to address a threat.

Officials said parents are not allowed to pick up students from the school while the evacuation is in effect. Parents will be notified when they can pick up their children, officials said.

