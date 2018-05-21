Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say

SANTA FE, Texas - The Santa Fe Police Department bomb squad is investigating a suspicious metal box left at a Jack in the Box on Highway 6.

Police said the reports came in at 12:15 p.m. about a metal box that looked like an ammo box. A Santa Fe Police Department bomb dog did not alert on it, police said.

Investigators believe the box to be empty, but are sending a bomb robot from Texas City Police Department to arrive to ensure everyone's safety.

