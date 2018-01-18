Boil water notice issued for city of Pearland

PEARLAND, Texas - The city of Pearland issued a boil water notice Wednesday for residents living in neighborhoods west of SH 288.

The notice was issued due to a "major equipment failure at the Kirby Water Production facility."

City officials recommended public water system customers to boil their water prior to consumption -- including washing hands and body, brushing teeth and drinking.

Officials said children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

Water should be brought to a vigorous boil for two minutes and cooled prior to use, officials said.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the city of Pearland water system officials will notify customers.

If you have questions concerning the notice, you may contact the City of Pearland Public Works Department at 281-652-1900 or through the City’s Connect2Pearland app.

