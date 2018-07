HOUSTON - A body was recovered from Buffalo Bayou near Downtown Houston Friday morning, police said.

The discovery was made at 11 a.m. in the bayou at 200 South Jenson.

VIDEO: Aerials of body found in Buffalo Bayou

A Houston Police Department dive team recovered the body. It is unknown how the person died.

No identity has been released.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.