Body of second swimmer missing near Surfside Beach found

Officials will be giving an update after one man drowned and two teens went missing while swimming during Memorial Day weekend.

FREEPORT, Texas - The body of a swimmer who went missing Monday has been found, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Authorities said the 40-year-old man went swimming around 8 p.m. Monday near the main entrance of Surfside Beach, but he never came out.

Officers with the Surfside Police Department said they teamed up with the Coast Guard to help search for the man.

His body was found just after midnight, authorities said.

The man’s identity has not yet been released. He is the fourth swimmer to go missing since Memorial Day weekend, the second in Surfside.

The first was a 17-year-old who was pulled out to sea 150 yards due to a strong current.

Authorities are warning swimmers to take caution, especially if they are not strong swimmers.

"I hope that people will be aware and take caution when they go out and realize it's dangerous. Listen to the lifeguards and listen to the warnings," authorities said.

