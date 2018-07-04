Body of 19-year-old man last seen swimming in San Jacinto River recovered, officials say

HOUSTON - The body of a man last seen swimming in the San Jacinto River at Magnolia Gardens Park was recovered Wednesday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office announced.

The body was that of a 19-year-old Hispanic man and was recovered by the department's marine unit.

The man was reported missing around 2:45 p.m. and officials confirmed the man's death just before 6 p.m. Investigators are working to determine if the man went swimming during Wednesday's heavy storms.

Investigators are working to learn more about this situation.

Members of our Reserve Marine Unit have recovered the body of a 19-year-old Hispanic male who was reported missing while swimming in the San Jac River at Magnolia Gardens Park. #hounews pic.twitter.com/C8U3S4r3yQ — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) July 4, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.