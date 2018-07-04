News

Body of 19-year-old man last seen swimming in San Jacinto River recovered, officials say

By Megan Kennedy - Content Editor

HOUSTON - The body of a man last seen swimming in the San Jacinto River at Magnolia Gardens Park was recovered Wednesday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office announced.

The body was that of a 19-year-old Hispanic man and was recovered by the department's marine unit. 

The man was reported missing around 2:45 p.m. and officials confirmed the man's death just before 6 p.m. Investigators are working to determine if the man went swimming during Wednesday's heavy storms.

Investigators are working to learn more about this situation. 

