Body found in burning car after southeast Houston crash

A charred vehicle is seen on its roof in a southeast Houston bayou on Dec. 24, 2017.

HOUSTON - A body was found in a burning car after the vehicle landed upside down in a southeast Houston bayou during a crash Sunday night.

The crash was reported about 11:20 p.m. near the intersection of Bay Area Boulevard and Feather Craft Lane.

Houston police said that a woman called 911 to report smoke coming from a bayou. Officers and firefighters arrived and found the body in the driver’s seat of the burning car.

Investigators said it appeared the car was traveling east on Bay Area Boulevard when it hit a concrete barrier of the bridge that crosses the bayou, and rolled down into the creek.

Police said the medical examiner will need to identify the body.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.



Copyright 2017 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.