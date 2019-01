Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found inside a van at George Bush Park on Jan. 10, 2019.

HOUSTON - Homicide detectives are investigating Thursday morning after a body was found inside a van in a pond at George Bush Park.

According to police, a call came in around 7:20 a.m. about a vehicle in a pond at the park.

When the Houston Police Department dive team investigated, they found a body inside the van, police said.

No other information has been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.



