Body found in trunk of abandoned vehicle in Mt. Houston area, deputies say

MT. HOUSTON, Texas - A man’s body has been found in the trunk of a vehicle in northeast Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shared a tweet that a man's body has been found inside the trunk of an abandoned vehicle and that deputies were investigating the scene.

Deputies said the body was found around 3 a.m. Thursday on Furay Avenue and Quiet by a tow truck driver.

The driver told authorities the vehicle's doors were unlocked and there was blood on the bumper of the vehicle, deputies said.

Authorities are working to learn more details about who the person is and how he died.

This is a developing story.

