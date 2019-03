A police cruiser is parked near a field in southeast Houston on March 8, 2019.

HOUSTON - Houston police said Friday they are investigating the discovery of a body in a southeast Houston field.

The incident was reported about 6:50 a.m. near the corner of Sandy Hook and Binghamton drives.

Police said that firefighters were the first to respond to the scene and reported that a person was dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators are taking over the scene.

