Body found in Greens Bayou believed to be man who was running from police in January

Crews search Greens Bayou in Houston after police say a man they were chasing jumped in Jan. 23, 2019.

HOUSTON - Police said they found a body in Greens Bayou on Monday that they think is the body of a man who jumped in the bayou while running from police in January.

The body was found at 13000 Market St. around 10:30 a.m., according to police. There were no obvious signs of foul play, police said.

On Jan. 23, a man they were chasing jumped in Greens Bayou, authorities said.

According to a tweet by Houston police, the incident began about 10:25 a.m. that day as a trespassing call.

Police said the man was being pursued by officers from the Northeast Division when he jumped into the bayou near the East Freeway and Market Street.

The dive team was called to the scene to search for the man, but he wasn't found until about 12 days later, police said.

The man's cause of death will be determined via autopsy. His identity has not been revealed.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.