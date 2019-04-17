Body found in empty lot near Fifth Ward

Police block a street in Houston's Fifth Ward neighborhood after a body was found in the area April 17, 2019.

HOUSTON - Police are investigating the discovery of a body in an empty lot near Houston’s Fifth Ward.

The discovery was reported about 10:30 a.m. near the corner of Hershe Street and Lockwood Drive.

Video from SKY2 showed police had used crime scene tape to rope off a large area at the intersection. At least six police cruisers were at the scene.

Homicide investigators were called to the scene, police said.

It was not immediately clear if foul play was involved in the person’s death.

