Body found in drainage ditch identified as missing Kingwood teen

Police are investigating after the body of a missing Kingwood teen was found in a drainage ditch.

PORTER, Texas - Police are investigating after the body of a missing Kingwood teen was found in a drainage ditch.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office confirmed the body belonged to 18-year-old Tristan Maddux.

Deputies said they were called out to investigate near Hill and Sorters roads, after a group discovered the body.

Detectives said residents from the Summer Hills subdivision, which borders Hill Road, were walking on a dirt road when they found the body.

The area where Maddux was located opens into a large area of sand pits and lakes, authorities said.

Maddux was reported missing on Saturday and was found the next day around 10 a.m. in Porter.

Investigators said Maddux was shot and left at that location.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5876 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.