Body found in creek at Little Thicket Park in NW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON - A man's body was found Wednesday in northwest Houston, according to Houston police.

Two boys found the body in a creek near Little Thicket Park in the 1800 block of West 23rd Street around 7 p.m.

Police said the boys followed a bad smell, which led them to the body.

The man's body was completely nude when the boys found it and police said they believe the man has been dead for a couple of days due to the condition of the body.

The man's cause of death is unknown.

