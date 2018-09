Investigators assemble on the banks of Buffalo Bayou in east Houston on Sept. 13, 2018.

HOUSTON - Police said they are investigating the discovery of a body in the Buffalo Bayou east of downtown Houston.

The incident was reported about 10 a.m. near the Hirsch Road bridge that spans the bayou.

Houston police said that workers who were cleaning out the bayou ahead of heavy rain expected in the area this weekend found the body.

A dive team has recovered the body about 11 a.m.

BREAKING- @houstonpd: Dive team is investigating body found in the Buffalo Bayou around 10am near 500 N. York. Police say workers were cleaning out bayou in preparation for rain and found it. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/szcEXZn1E6 — KPRC2 Rose-Ann Aragon (@KPRC2RoseAnn) September 13, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.