Body found floating in Brays Bayou near Spurlock Park

Investigators search for clues in Brays Bayou in east Houston after a body was found in the water July 30, 2018.

HOUSTON - A body was found floating Monday in Brays Bayou near Spurlock Park.

The discovery was reported about 11:20 a.m. near MacGregor Way and Park Lane.

A KPRC2 employee who was among the people who spotted the body said she was walking her dog when she saw a man floating face down in the water. She said someone else at the scene said they had already called the police.

"It is weird. This is a really nice area. It's a good part of town. It's quiet. It's one of the reasons why we moved here. There's trash and litter in the bayou all the time, but to see a body is new," she said.

Houston police said homicide detectives are investigating the case.



