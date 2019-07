HOUSTON - Detectives are investigating the discovery of a body Tuesday behind a southeast Houston motel.

The body was found about 9:50 a.m. at the St. Francis Motel on Old Spanish Trail near Tierwester Street.

According to Houston police, the body is male and investigators are still trying to determine how he died.

This story is developing.

