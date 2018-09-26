Man's body found at Missouri City park

HOUSTON - Police are investigating the discovery of a man's body Wednesday at a park in Missouri City.

The incident was reported about 8:50 a.m. near the intersection of Buffalo Run and Fairway Pines Drive. Buffalo Run Park is at that intersection.

Missouri City police said that a lawn care crew found the man's body. He was only identified as Hispanic and in his 20s.

Police said it appears the man suffered injuries, but they are not yet sure how he died.

Foul play is suspected, police said.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.