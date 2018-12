A body was found at Buffalo Run Park in Missouri City on Dec. 11, 2018.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas - A body was found Tuesday morning in a Missouri City park.

The crime scene is at Buffalo Run Park on Buffalo Run and Fairway Pines.

Missouri City police said the body was discovered just after 11 a.m.

Police have not revealed the gender of the body nor how the person died.

A man's body was found at the park back in September.

