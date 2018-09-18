Body found along Almeda Road in southwest Houston

Officers investigate the discovery of a body along Almeda Road in southwest Houston on Sept. 18, 2018.

HOUSTON - Homicide detectives are investigating the discovery of a body Tuesday along a southwest Houston road.

The discovery was reported about 8:30 a.m. at the corner of Almeda Road and Junction Drive.

Houston police said in a tweet that it appears the victim may have been hit by a vehicle.

Video from Sky 2 showed crime scene tape blocking part of a culvert on the southbound side of Almeda Road. Officers were also blocking the right lane of the road on the same side.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

