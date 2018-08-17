Body found after fire at 82-year-old Baytown man's home

BAYTOWN, Texas - A body was found Friday at the scene of a fire at the home of an 82-year-old Baytown man, officials said.

The fire was reported about 2:30 a.m. at 1700 Missouri St.

Baytown police said the fire was so heavy when firefighters arrived, they were not able to go inside. The roof of the home later collapsed, according to officials at the scene.

Investigators later said that a body was found inside the home, near the front door.

The elderly man's son told KPRC2 reporter Cathy Hernandez that he dropped his father off at the home about 9:15 p.m. Thursday, and his father is now missing.

Investigators did not immediately release the identity of the body.

Editor's note: The age of the man has been updated after clarification from the son.

#BREAKING: Cell phone video captures these HUGE FLAMES!! An 87-year-old man may have been inside this home on Missouri in Baytown when it caught fire. His son dropped him off at 9:15 last night.

