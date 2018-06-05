Body camera captures moment cop ran over suspect during chase

ATLANTA - A Georgia police officer has been fired after hitting a suspect with his patrol car as the man tried to flee on foot.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department says Officer Taylor Saulters has been let go following a review of the incident, which took place on Friday.

Newly-released body camera footage shows the chase.

A spokesman with the police department says Saulters and Officer Hunter Blackmon were riding as a two-person unit when they saw a person who was wanted for felony warrants.

Police say the suspect, Timmy Patmon, ran away when Officer Blackmon got out of the police cruiser and approached him.

Saulters was still in his patrol car and tried to get ahead of the foot chase by cutting Patmon off.

Authorities say Patmon was taken to the hospital for scrapes and bruises.

