Board meeting called to discuss amendments to contract of Katy ISD superintendent

KATY, Texas - A special board meeting has been scheduled Thursday night to discuss the Katy Independent School District superintendent's contract.

The controversy surrounding Lance Hindt has been growing for weeks.

First, there were accusations that he bullied a student 40 years ago and then allegations were made by the owner of a critical website that Hindt plagiarized his dissertation.

Last Friday, the district blocked access to that website from district computers.

According to the meeting agenda, board members will discuss amendments to Hindt's contract.

While the agenda does not specify what amendments will be made, it could include reassignment, discipline or dismissal.

The board will also discuss pursuing legal action for defamation on behalf of the superintendent or other school officials.

It's not clear who is the target of that legal action.

Neither the school board nor Katy ISD have provided clarification.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.