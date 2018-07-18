Blue Origin tests new motor during blastoff from Texas facility

VAN HORN, Texas - Blue Origin, the aerospace company backed by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, completed a test Wednesday of a new motor during a blastoff from its launchpad in west Texas.

The New Shepard reusable rocket lifted off from the Washington-based company’s suborbital facility in Van Horn, Texas, about 10 a.m.

The ninth mission for the spacecraft was to test the escape motor at high altitude.

Both the booster and capsule that sits atop the rocket successfully returned to Earth.

