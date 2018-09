BRENHAM, Texas - Just in time with fall's arrival, Blue Bell has released a new ice cream: Spiced Pumpkin Pecan.

This is a seasonal flavor and will only be available for a limited time.

Spiced Pumpkin Pecan takes pumpkin ice cream and combines it with sugar-coated pecans, and blends in a cinnamon-honey-praline sauce.

It's now available in stores.

