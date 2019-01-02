Blue Bell releases king cake-inspired Mardi Gras flavor

HOUSTON - Texas ice cream institution Blue Bell is getting a jump on the celebrations for Mardi Gras with a flavor inspired by king cake to mark the holiday.

The cinnamon cake-flavored ice cream has cream cheese and candy sprinkles, and will be available “for a limited time.”

The announcement on Instagram doesn't indicate there will be a plastic baby inside the half-gallons, as per tradition, but you can do it yourself – just tell your family there’s one inside.

