Bloody clothes found in car of 3 accused of killing teen during robbery, prosecutors say

HOUSTON - Drugs, shell casings and bloody clothes were among the items found in a car that three suspects in a teen’s death were found in after the shooting, according to prosecutors.

Jashon Freeman, 18, Jacorey Randolph, 19, and Albert Ray Edmond, 18, were in court Friday on charges of capital murder related to the slaying of 16-year-old Brian Portales.

Investigators said Portales was killed about 8 p.m. Wednesday after a fight with one of the trio in the parking lot of the Innsbruck-Lemoynes Apartments at 4603 Sherwood Lane. His wallet, cellphone and shoes were stolen, investigators said.

During Friday’s hearing, prosecutors said the group was arrested after a Spring Valley police officer stopped the vehicle they fled the scene in for a traffic violation. A search of the vehicle turned up 6 grams of marijuana, 20 Xanax pills, five cellphones, spent shell casings and bloody clothes, prosecutors said. One of the phones belonged to Portales, prosecutors said.

HPD From left to right: Albert Edmond Ray, Jashon Freeman and Jacorey Randolph are seen in these mugshots released by the Houston Police Department on Aug. 17, 2018.

Freeman, Edmond and Randolph each had their own story about what happened, according to prosecutors.

“Defendant Edmond said that he and defendant Randolph remained in the car while defendant Freeman met with a Hispanic male to purchase narcotics,” prosecutors said as they read from a probable cause document.

“Defendant Randolph stated that only defendant Freeman got out of the car,” prosecutors said. “Defendant Edmond had nothing to do with it.”

“Defendant Freeman claimed the Hispanic male put his hand in his pocket and was holding a handgun so defendant Freeman turned away, after which he heard several shots,” prosecutors said.

Investigators said neither a gun nor drugs were found on Portales or anywhere else at the scene.

All three defendants were ordered held in jail without bond.

