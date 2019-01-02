Blood drive planned for HPD officer injured in fiery crash

HOUSTON - John Daily, one of the HPD officers involved in a fiery drunken driving crash that happened last week, is having a blood drive in his honor on Thursday, according to the Houston Police Officers Union.

Daily has undergone three surgeries to treat the burns he suffered to more than 50 percent of his body.

Police said a drunken driver crashed into Daily's patrol car on Christmas Eve, injuring him and his partner.

The blood drive will take place at the union's headquarters from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To get more information on the blood drive and find out how you can donate, click here.

