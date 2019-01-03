Blood drive held in honor of HPD officer burned in crash

HOUSTON - A blood drive was held Thursday in honor of a Houston police officer who was badly burned in a Christmas Eve crash.

Officer John Daily has undergone five surgeries since the crash near Telephone Road and Peekskill Lane that injured both him and his partner.

Investigators said 23-year-old Cesar Collazo was drinking for seven hours before his vehicle slammed into the officers’ cruiser. He is facing two counts of intoxication assault and two counts of failure to stop and render aid in connection with the crash.

The Houston Police Officers’ Union hosted the blood drive in Daily’s honor.

Houston police Chief Art Acevedo said Daily has a long road to recovery, but doctors are encouraged at his progress thus far.

“He’s hanging in there,” Acevedo said. “He’s a tough young man. He’s 25 years old, but he’s got a long haul ahead of him. Pray for a complete and full recovery. He’s just starting his career and we want to see him leave 30 years from now.”

Houston’s G-Man Organization announced it is donating proceeds from this year’s golf tournament to Daily’s family.

