'Blessing' baby survives emergency delivery after pregnant mom hit by massive tree limb

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. - A 21-year-old woman delivered a healthy baby girl after a being hit by a massive tree limb that fell and killed two men Tuesday during a Fourth of July celebration in Illinois.

Kataivreonna Carter and her mom Kathleen say they were watching the annual Red, White and Boom Fireworks show in Rock Island County when they both heard a crack.

Kathleen says she saw the limb start to fall, and tried to pull her daughter away from the area.

"I believe if I wouldn't have moved her chair out just by an inch that I did that to try to get her out that it would have smashed her whole stomach," said Kathleen.

The limb hit Kataivreonna's shoulder before hitting her stomach. She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors performed an emergency C-section. "It was scary because everything that happened before then, and then knowing I had to get [a C-section] because of the blood clot from the tree hitting me," said Kataivreonna. "Otherwise we could have both been gone if they didn't get it in time."

KaMaree Kathleen Lawrence Daniel Carter was born Wednesday, July 4 at 1:08 a.m. She's named after Lawrence Anderson, 72, and Daniel Mendoza, 61, who both died in the tragic accident.

