'This is her home': Special education teacher inspired to help hometown kids

HOUSTON - To her former students, Edna Arnsworth is known simply as Mae-Mae.

The beloved special education teacher with 35 years of service at Lincoln Elementary School in Montgomery County is known for encouraging her students and her peers, according to fellow teacher Lorra Lynch, who nominated Arnsworth for recognition this Black History Month.

“She’s a friend to all,” Lynch told KPRC. “She always has a smile on her face no matter what kind of a day she’s had. To some people it’s just a job. You can truly tell this is her home."

Lynch said Arnsworth grew up in Montgomery County, and returned to the county to teach after she graduated from Sam Houston State University.

“(The kids are) excited to go to her classroom, and they leave with a smile,” Lynch said. “Students look up to her. She helps with academic work, but also gives them the social skills they need and tries to build them up.”

Arnsworth told KPRC she tries to make kids feel like they count, just as a former teacher of her own, Miss Barbara Robinson, did for her.

“She’s no longer living. She grew up in Montgomery. She was related – my daddy’s cousin,” Arnsworth said. “(She said) I have an interest in you, just like my own child. I loved that. She stayed in my heart.”

Arnsworth said she has the same attitude toward her students. “I want them to know I care about them. I will go the extra mile for them.”

In addition to teaching, Arnsworth is an active member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church’s youth programming as a senior matron and vacation Bible school director.

