Bizarre: Woman claims Alexa made online purchase through meeting conversation

TUCSON, Ariz. - Amazon's Alexa managed to place an order for a dating card game unbeknownst to a Tucson, Arizona homeowner, who was holding a business meeting when the order was placed.

Toby Mann, owner of Prickly Pear Promos, is dumbfounded at how the bizarre situation unfolded.

"It wasn't obvious to us at the time but it was obvious that she (Alexa) had activated several times during our meeting," Mann said.

Later in the day, Mann discovered a $12 Amazon order for the game, "Red Flags - The Game of Terrible Dates."

Mann stressed she never ordered such an item through the virtual assistant neither through Amazon.com on her computer.

She suspected a fraudulent charge, so she canceled the shipment and followed up with her bank.

