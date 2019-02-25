Billy Porter Slays in Dramatic Tuxedo Gown on 2019 Oscars Red Carpet

Billy Porter is shutting down the 2019 Oscars red carpet.

The Pose star turned heads in a black velvet tuxedo gown with bow tie and dramatic, voluminous A-line skirt. The statement ensemble is a custom creation by Project Runway mentor Christian Siriano, a designer who embraces all body types, diversity and inclusivity.

Porter told Vogue he "wanted to play between the masculine and the feminine" with the dress.

"This look was interesting because it’s not drag. I’m not a drag queen, I’m a man in a dress. He came up with a tux on the top, and a ballgown that bursts out at the bottom," Porter explained to the mag.

"[At the first fitting in the gown,] I felt alive. I felt free," Porter continued. "And open, and radiant. And beautiful! Which has not always been the case for me. I haven’t always felt so good about myself. It really is astonishing how much of an effect clothes have on your spirit."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

His fierce gown has everyone talking on social media, including Tyra Banks, who gave him the thumbs up on Twitter.

This is definitely the MOMENT of the night fiercely delivered by @theebillyporter! Just real curious what’s on his feet under that gorgeous gown! #Oscarspic.twitter.com/XK6hcEBpcc — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) February 24, 2019

We can always count on Porter to serve jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet. The actor rocked a pantsuit with an attached floor-trailing cape with pink satin lining.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

See more fabulous red carpet arrivals in the gallery below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Oscars 2019: Follow Our Live Updates of the 91st Academy Awards

Yalitza Aparicio Dazzles in Seafoam Green Gown at the 2019 Oscars

Emilia Clarke Is a Brunette Again at 2019 Oscars Red Carpet