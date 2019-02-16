Bill would authorize coins honoring George and Barbara Bush

A bill introduced in the U.S. Senate would authorize the U.S. Treasury to mint $1 coins honoring former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, for the year.

The Bushes, who lived in Texas and Maine, both died in 2018.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins, of Maine, said the coin will pay tribute to the Bush legacy of "courage, duty, honor and compassion" and serve as a reminder of their contributions to the country.

Sponsors include Collins and independent Sen. Angus King, of Maine, along with GOP Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, both of Texas, and Rob Portman, of Ohio.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.