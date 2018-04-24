'Big Foot' found in Texas?

PORTLAND, Texas - There was lots of excitement at the Gregory-Portland baseball complex in Portland, Texas Thursday afternoon, but there wasn't a game.

One player had a chance to step into the record books because of his feet 15-year-old Hunter Harrison is a freshman at G-P High School. He stands at about 6 feet, 3 inches, and those apply to him from head to toe.

"I have a size 18 shoe," Harrison said.

That may secure him a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records. The current record is 32.95 centimeters. On Thursday at the G-P Softball & Baseball Complex, Hunter's feet officially measured at 33.1 centimeters.

Read more from KRIS.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.