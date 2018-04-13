Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run Friday in southwest Houston.

Police said the 32-year-old man was riding a bicycle along the shoulder in the 9400 block of Town Park Drive when he was hit from behind by gray vehicle.

Police said the driver did not stop to help the man.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4065 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.



