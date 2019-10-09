News

Bicyclist dies after being struck by police car, authorities say

Car was responding to suicide call

HOUSTON - A bicyclist was killed on Tuesday after being struck by a police car, according to the Houston Police Department. 

The car was responding to a suicide call when it struck a bicyclist in the 6900 block of North Wayside, according to authorities. 

The investigation is ongoing.

 

