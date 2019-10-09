Bicyclist dies after being struck by police car, authorities say

HOUSTON - A bicyclist was killed on Tuesday after being struck by a police car, according to the Houston Police Department.

The car was responding to a suicide call when it struck a bicyclist in the 6900 block of North Wayside, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.

HPD Commanders and PIO en route to 6900 Wayside for a crash involving a police vehicle. No reports of officers injured. Investigation on going. Additional info to be released at scene during Periscope briefing. #hounews. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 9, 2019

