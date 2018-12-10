Bicycles slated for donation stolen from Baytown bar, police say

Baytown police said a man driving this truck stole five bicycles that were slated for donation on Dec. 6, 2018.

BAYTOWN, Texas - Baytown police are hoping the public can help them identify a man they said stole several bicycles that were slated for donation last week.

Police said a Hispanic man who is about 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs about 190 pounds and has black hair stole five bicycles from O'Neals Sports Bar and Grill at 2651 South State Highway Business 146.

The five bikes were going to be donated to the Baytown Blue Santa program, police said. Four pink Huffy bikes and one small pink Dynacraft bike were taken from the lobby of the bar, according to police.

The man took the bikes away in a gray 2000 Chevrolet Silverado, according to police.

"The Baytown Blue Santa program has been in existence for over 25 years and has assisted thousands of families who might not have been able to give their children gifts during the holiday season," police said. "The Baytown Blue Santa program relies heavily on donations and O'Neals, for the past two years, has been an integral part of the program's success."

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Baytown Police Department at 281-422-8371 or Crime Stoppers at 281-427-TIPS.

