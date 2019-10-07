The 5 best places to get chili in Houston, according to residents

HOUSTON - As Houston starts to get hit with a cool front, you may want to nestle up on the couch with a bowl of warm chili and cornbread. If you don’t feel like making it at the house, plenty of Houston restaurants have chili bowls that are pretty hard to beat.

We asked our audience on National Chili Day, where they liked to get a bowl and here is what they said:

The Buffalo Grille

Multiple locations

“The Buffalo Grille, WITH OUT QUESTION!”- Juan Ramirez

The Hideaway

3122 Dunvale Rd.

“The Hideaway makes a good authentic Texas Red. I am a Yankee and my chili is good but it ain’t Texas style. I like beans and corn in mine”- Ellen Archambault

Texas Roadhouse

Multiple locations

James Coney Island

Multiple locations

“JAMES CONEY ISLAND!!!!!! HANDS DOWN!”- Evangeline Goodman

Natachee’s

3622 Main St.

“Natachee’s the best!”- Genie Handley

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.