Best places to buy fried chicken in Houston area, according to residents

By Brittany Taylor - Digital News Editor

HOUSTON - Nothing beats homemade or your mother's fried chicken recipe, but those who can't get the home-cooked meal can grab the best-voted fried chicken in the Houston area.

These are the best fried chicken places in the Houston area, according to residents' votes: 

  1. Barbecue Inn on Crosstimbers (most voted)
  2. The original Frenchy's on Scott Street
  3. Kroger fresh deli
  4. KFC
  5. The original Timmy Chans
  6. Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken on Washington Street
  7. #1 Chicken Rice & Seafood on Almeda Road
  8. Pappas Delta Blues
  9. Chicken Express
  10. Himalaya Restaurant & Catering Houston
  11. Elliot's Table
  12. Brookshire Brothers

