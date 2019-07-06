Best places to buy fried chicken in Houston area, according to residents

HOUSTON - Nothing beats homemade or your mother's fried chicken recipe, but those who can't get the home-cooked meal can grab the best-voted fried chicken in the Houston area.

These are the best fried chicken places in the Houston area, according to residents' votes:

Barbecue Inn on Crosstimbers (most voted) The original Frenchy's on Scott Street Kroger fresh deli KFC The original Timmy Chans Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken on Washington Street #1 Chicken Rice & Seafood on Almeda Road Pappas Delta Blues Chicken Express Himalaya Restaurant & Catering Houston Elliot's Table Brookshire Brothers

