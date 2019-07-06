Best places to buy fried chicken in Houston area, according to residents

HOUSTON - Nothing beats homemade or your mother's fried chicken recipe, but those who can't get the home-cooked meal can grab the best-voted fried chicken in the Houston area.
These are the best fried chicken places in the Houston area, according to residents' votes:
- Barbecue Inn on Crosstimbers (most voted)
- The original Frenchy's on Scott Street
- Kroger fresh deli
- KFC
- The original Timmy Chans
- Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken on Washington Street
- #1 Chicken Rice & Seafood on Almeda Road
- Pappas Delta Blues
- Chicken Express
- Himalaya Restaurant & Catering Houston
- Elliot's Table
- Brookshire Brothers
