Best bluebonnet season since 2010 could be upon us, experts say

HOUSTON - If you cursed the heavy rains and cold weather this winter, rest assured the wet weather will pay off in the form of Texas Bluebonnets this year, a report by the experts with the Wild Flower Haven said.

We could see roadside blooms much earlier than in the fields, the report said.

The bloom-line could reach San Antonio by mid-March or earlier.

"Unless the rest of Febuary and March end up being well below normal in rainfall and well above normal in temperature, we should see the best wildflower sesaon since 2010," the report said. "The 2019 Spring Wildflower Season in some ways may resemble the 2010 once-in-a-lifetime season."

