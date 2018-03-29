Best bluebonnet photo spots around Houston and Texas

HOUSTON - Looking to find the perfect bluebonnet photo in Texas? Look no further than this information from Houston Family Magazine.

Our friends at Houston Family Magazine have compiled the ultimate list of photo opportunities by scouring the state for the most popular (and some hidden) bluebonnet hot spots.

Here's the list of potential bluebonnet photo ops in the greater Houston area:

NORTH

Spotts Park: Walk the southeast side of the park, past the playground

TC Jester Park: White Oak Bayou between 18th and 43rd streets

Rob Fleming Park: In The Woodlands

Mercer Arboretum: Near Spring

Kingwood: High Valley Drive at Hidden Lakes East

WEST

Buffalo Bayou Park: Try east of the Jackson Hill Bridge South

Blessington Farms: In Wallis

Terry Hershey Park: Walking path winds along Buffalo Bayou near Dairy Ashford

Memorial Park: Various spots outside of Houston

SOUTH

Brays Bayou: Along the Hermann Park Golf Course near Almeda

Telfair in Sugar Land: Near Cornerstone Elementary

Willow Waterhole: Off South Post Oak Road

League City: Near Highway 96

Pearland to Alvin: Along Highway 35 West

"We are seeing a great crop of bluebonnets blossom up around Houston, especially along Memorial Drive with a nice patch near Waugh & Allen Parkway. Right now, blooms are two-three inches, but you can expect them to grow up to five inches. So, we still have several more weeks of vibrant color and bluebonnet blooms," Carolyn White, with Houston's Memorial Park Conservancy, said.

Here's the list of potential bluebonnet photo ops outside of the Houston area:

Independence: Old Baylor Park at Windmill Hill (picnic tables and ruins of original Baylor University)

A great walking trail along the Wildflower Loop Marble Falls: Check out the 400 acre Turkey Bend Recreation Area and Muleshoe Bend. You can even camp for a small fee. Also ask about the Bluebonnet House -- when the flowers are blooming, it's incredible.

While you're trying to snap the perfect picture, be sure to read these safety and pro tips:

SAFETY

Parking: Do NOT park on the shoulder lane of a highway. Feeder roads and winding county roads can also be dangerous. Find a safe place to park and walk a bit.

No Trespassing: Taking photos on private property is against the law, no matter how pretty the blooms might be on the other side of the fence.

Snakes, Critters, Scorpions and Ants: Look closely at the spot you ask your child to sit or stand BEFORE you put them there! Use a long stick to poke around the area and sit on a rock, blanket or bring a chair. Bug spray and sunscreen are good bets, too. Look for holes in the ground which might be home to snakes or critters. You can count on plenty of fire ants, so inspect the area carefully.

PHOTO-TAKING TIPS

Sun: Place subject(s) with sun to the side or behind them and use a flash to combat the shadows.

Close-Ups: A macro shot takes a tight zoom but get down on the ground and at eye-level of your subject. The effect is great with kids and flowers.

Have Fun: You may have a perfect posed shot in mind, but if you also let your family play and act goofy, you'll love the shots so much more. Take tons of photos and cross your fingers a few are keepers.

