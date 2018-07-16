Benefit held for children killed in murder-suicide

HOUSTON - The Houston community came together Sunday to raise money for the family of the two young victims killed in a murder-suicide days earlier.

Held at Hawg Stop Bar and Grill off Sheldon Road, starting at 9 a.m. people stopped by the northeast Houston restaurant to support a grieving family whose two children were killed Thursday.

Sarah Wolfe, 8, was killed by her father Cimmaron Wolfe, who also turned the gun on his stepson Phillip Bernal, 12, before taking his own life. All three were found outside a relative’s home on Edgeboro Road in northeast Harris County.

Hundreds stopped by the fundraiser throughout the day to give donations.

“It’s just something we like to do for the community,” said Delmer Barkley, owner of Hawg Stop Bar and Grill. “We try to help anybody out that needs help ... It’s a good cause. We want to get involved. That’s what we like to do here.”

Each person paid money for a plate of barbeque, with proceeds going to help the family.

