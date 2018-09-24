News

Bellmead girl who was subject of Amber Alert found safe, reports say

By Aaron Barker - Senior Web Editor
Texas DPS

Katelynn Maldonado, left, and Brittani Bolin, right, are seen in these undated photos released by the Texas Department of Public Safety on Sept. 24, 2018.

BELLMEAD, Texas - An Amber Alert that was issued Monday for a missing 11-year-old Bellmead girl was canceled after she was found safe, according to multiple reports.

The alert for Katelynn Maldonado was issued just before 8 a.m.

KCEN-TV reported about 8:45 a.m. that Katelynn had been found.

Authorities said in the alert that Katelynn was believed to have been traveling with 16-year-old Brittani Bolin, but it was not clear if Bolin was in custody.

The circumstances of Katelynn’s disappearance were not immediately released.

