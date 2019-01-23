Beer for life: Pearland's Bakfish Brewing Company offering membership perk for $1K

PEARLAND, Texas - Beer for life is one of the perks a Pearland brewery is offering in a promotion designed to pay for its upgrades after a near-fire last week.

Bakfish Brewing Company officials said in a Facebook post that its current design began malfunctioning, and after repeated attempts to fix it, it began smoking and nearly caught fire.

Instead of a costly fix to the current system, the brewery company said it has decided to move forward with a likewise costly overhaul to its taproom.

A LETTER FROM OUR CO-OWNER. Membership is priced at a one-time charge of $1000. This is a lifetime membership. Enjoy... Posted by BAKFISH Brewing Company on Monday, January 21, 2019

To help fund the changes, officials with the brewery is turning to a lifetime membership program to reward those willing to invest in its renovations.

For $1,000, members receive free beer for life. That translates to a free beer for every visit to the Pearland brewery. Membership also includes a mug engraved with your name, and the option to create a pilot batch of beer that you can name.

Bakfish Brewing Company is located in the 1200 block of East Broadway in Pearland.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.