Bee invasion at Walmart in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON - It was a frightening moment for Walmart shoppers when a large cluster of bees gathered at the store's entrance.

Veronica Patrick at first said she didn't even realize what was going on. She said she arrived at the store on F.M.1960 at Eldridge Parkway to do some routine grocery shopping and noticed the entrance was blocked off with blue tape, then read a sign that urged customers to use the side door.

However, Patrick said employees from the inside were gazing up at something, but she didn't understand what they were focused on.

After buying groceries and getting into her car, she noticed the huge bee cluster around the letter "y" of a sign saying "Grocery" outside the store entrance.

Veronica Patrick

"I was like, 'Oh my God!' How could I miss that?" Patrick said.

"That was clearly an epic fail of me being aware of my surroundings."

We have made attempts to reach Walmart and have not heard back yet.

