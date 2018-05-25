Beaumont man charged in case of bombs placed at church, Starbucks

Investigators look over the scene of a bombing at a church in Beaumont, Texas, on May 10, 2018.

BEAUMONT, Texas - A Beaumont man has been charged in connection with bombs that were placed at a church and a Starbucks this month, reports said.

KBMT, the NBC affiliate in Beaumont, reported that sources identified the man as Jonathan Torres, 40.

The announcement of an arrest comes after raids Thursday on the city’s north side, KBMT reported.

Authorities have been investigating the case of explosive devices in Beaumont since an unexploded device was found at a Starbucks on May 3.

A week later, a bomb exploded on the steps of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

No one was injured in either case.

