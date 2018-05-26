Baytown teen steals vehicle to transport kidnap victim in Lake Charles, police say

LAKE CHARLES, La. - A 19-year-old Baytown man was arrested and charged with kidnapping after authorities said he attacked and duct taped a woman Thursday night in Lake Charles.

Authorities said Dequinta Jack, of Baytown, was acquainted with the victim and they were staying at a hotel on Broad Street in Lake Charles when, late in the night, he attacked the woman, duct taped her and put a pillow case over her head.

After binding the woman, Jack loaded her into a vehicle that belonged to another acquaintance without the person's permission, police said.

Jack drove the woman around in the vehicle for about two hours before he dropped her in the 2700 block of Sugarloaf Lane, near Highway 14, according to police.

A witness was passing by when Jack was removing her from the vehicle, police said.

About 30 minutes before police received the kidnapping call, they received a report of a stolen vehicle from the hotel on Broad Street. The person who reported the stolen vehicle identified Jack as the person who took the vehicle, according to authorities.

Police said Jack left the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

He was found around 8:30 a.m. behind 840 Gerstner Memorial Highway and was arrested, police said.

There is no information on why Jack attacked the woman and stole the vehicle, according to police.

