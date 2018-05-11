Baytown man with more than 13K child pornography images sentenced

HOUSTON - A Baytown man convicted of having 3,090 videos and 13,519 images of child pornography was sentenced Thursday.

Marlin Louis Carman, 50, was first brought to law enforcement's attention in September 2013 after multiple images of child pornography were found associated with his email account, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. He also reached out to an email account holder in New York to obtain child pornography, which prompted investigators to search his home, phone and email accounts.

There they located thousands of files containing child pornography, investigators said.

When confronted, Carman admitted ownership of the material -- as well as the phone and email account he used to obtain it, officials said.

He was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Carman was ordered to pay $15,300 and will serve 10 years on supervised release following completion of his prison term, as well as register as a sex offender.

