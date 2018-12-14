Baytown man arrested in Navasota after stealing vehicle in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - A Baytown man was arrested in Navasota after he stole a vehicle in College Station earlier this week, according to police.

Christopher Joseph McGowan, 29, is accused of stealing a Dodge Nitro from the parking lot of a pizza restaurant on Tuesday. Police said he took the vehicle around 11:30 p.m. from 1740 Rock Prairie Road.

Police were able to locate McGowan and the stolen vehicle in Navasota, according to authorities.

McGowan was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

